Blossom Wealth Management Acquires New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

TROW stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

