BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BBN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 236,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.