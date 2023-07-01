BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,127 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.