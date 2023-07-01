BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 160.0% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,899. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

