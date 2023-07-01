BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 146 ($1.86).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 166.43 ($2.12).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

