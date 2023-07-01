Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 908,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 177,577 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 92,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

