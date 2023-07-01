BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.45 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $451.83 million and $12.45 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002092 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002626 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $10,767,019.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

