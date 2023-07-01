BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.45 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $451.83 million and $12.45 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002692 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002626 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002742 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
