Bitcoin SV Price Up 43.3% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $954.61 million and $295.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $49.55 or 0.00162339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,521.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.24 or 0.01006628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

