Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00112044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00026202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

