Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $15.24 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $96,248.52 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00179894 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012564 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.