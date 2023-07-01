BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $30,600.10 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $30,600.10 or 1.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $380.02 million and approximately $473,332.07 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,403.85099829 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $463,414.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

