BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Tops $453,804.51

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $379.44 million and approximately $453,804.51 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30,553.70 or 0.99993644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

