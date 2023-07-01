Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports.

Biotricity Price Performance

Biotricity stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biotricity by 53.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

