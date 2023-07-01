BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

