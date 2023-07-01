BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. 6,943,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,491. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

