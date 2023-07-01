Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $284.85 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

