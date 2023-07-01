Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Bilfinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of OTCMKTS BFLBY traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 2,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.94.
Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.
