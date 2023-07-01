Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Bilfinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BFLBY traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 2,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Bilfinger Cuts Dividend

About Bilfinger

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. Bilfinger’s payout ratio is currently -130.69%.

(Free Report)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.