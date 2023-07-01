BetterWealth LLC Purchases Shares of 31,505 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.