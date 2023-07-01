BetterWealth LLC Invests $947,000 in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

