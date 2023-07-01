BetterWealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 28.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $69,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $27.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

