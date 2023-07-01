BetterWealth LLC Has $69.30 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,719,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 28.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $69,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,581,000 after buying an additional 1,540,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,044,000 after acquiring an additional 282,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

