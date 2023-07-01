BetterWealth LLC Buys 21,023 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.91% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 737.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,104,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,549,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

