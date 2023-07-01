Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $278.45 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $278.45 million and $1.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,687,554 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,087,554 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

