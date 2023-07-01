Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $264.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day moving average of $249.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

