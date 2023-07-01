Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Up 0.4%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €50.78 ($55.20) and last traded at €50.51 ($54.90). Approximately 1,686,807 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.30 ($54.67).
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.70.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
