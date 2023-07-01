Barclays Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $94.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.