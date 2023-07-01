Barclays Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $224.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

