Barclays Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $19.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE CCL opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

