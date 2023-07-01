Barclays Increases Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $101.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.21.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

