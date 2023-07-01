Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 837 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $174.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,947. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.