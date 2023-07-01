Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 40,465,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,639,344. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

