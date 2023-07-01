Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TT traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,465. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

