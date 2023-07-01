Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HP were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 8,796,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,978. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

