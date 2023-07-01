Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.75. 1,315,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.28 and its 200-day moving average is $551.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

