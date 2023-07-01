Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 632,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.38. 2,222,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,907. The company has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.09 and its 200 day moving average is $494.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

