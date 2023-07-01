Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 9,288 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,712,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.44. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

