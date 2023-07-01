Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.20 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $43.28 million and $2.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00007246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,675,313 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

