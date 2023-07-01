B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RILYN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 30,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) by 10,487.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

