B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ RILYN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 30,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.14.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
