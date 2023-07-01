B. Riley Begins Coverage on Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

FOXF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

