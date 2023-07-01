AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RCEL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $430.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. Research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

