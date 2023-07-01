Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $230.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.86.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $228.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.77. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.99 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 34.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after buying an additional 230,980 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,540,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

