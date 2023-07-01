Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $420.91

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.91 ($5.35) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.34). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.40), with a volume of 23,515 shares trading hands.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 421.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

