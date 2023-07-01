Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avantium Price Performance

Shares of AVTXF opened at C$4.47 on Friday. Avantium has a 1 year low of C$2.74 and a 1 year high of C$5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.36.

Get Avantium alerts:

About Avantium

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.