Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $4.48 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and approximately $164.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $12.96 or 0.00042353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,027,415 coins and its circulating supply is 345,307,965 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

