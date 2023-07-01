Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.07 to C$0.05 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 5.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.
