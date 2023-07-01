Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 92,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 76,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21,616.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 735,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 732,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

