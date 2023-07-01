Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATAK opened at $10.62 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Further Reading

