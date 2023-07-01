AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

