ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.47 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.03.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ASE Technology by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,560,226 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in ASE Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

