ASD One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.09 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.80 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00020834 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,599.80 or 0.99998171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05364712 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,547,585.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

